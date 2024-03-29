The internet has fallen in love with an adorable Pomeranian puppy game from Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco’s new Pomeranian game Doronko Wanko has captured the hearts of the internet.

Released earlier this week on Steam, Doronko Wanko (which roughly translates as “Little barker covered in mud”) is a free-to-play game that sees players take control of an adorable Pomeranian puppy. Your only goal? Make as much mess as possible.

Fans are comparing it to a cross between Splatoon and Nintendogs, while others are saying it’s basically a reverse Power Wash Simulator.

In Doronko Wanko, players encourage the “innocent” puppy to roll around in mud, before spreading it around their master’s house. The more damage caused, the higher your score with players able to make use of home appliances to really streamline the process. Special gifts like electric fans or elephant hats will also help the Pomeranian create more mess while players can also unlock “good smell rooms” throughout the course of the game and customise their pup.

“‘Will the master be angry with me?’ Don’t worry. Because you are a sweet doggie,” reads the Steam description.

The game currently has a “very positive” rating on Steam and social media is also falling in love with Doronko Wanko.

“We’re only in March but I feel confident in declaring that the game of the year is Doronko Wanko, a free game released on Steam today in which you are a Pomeranian and just make a big mess,” wrote one X user. “I need everyone to stop what they’re doing and look at this adorable Pomeranian game that just came out, where you literally just ruin your owner’s apartment,” added another.

“Finally I will understand how it is to be my devil spawn,” said one Pomeranian owner, with another adding: “I don’t need this game. My Pomeranian does it in real life.”

Doronko Wanko was released by Bandai Namco as part of their new employee training project and developed by their inhouse indie studio Gyaar, which is staffed by new recruits and prepares them for working on Bandai Namco’s more high-profile releases.

As well as Doronko Wanko, Gyaar Studios has also released robot hacking game Nottolot and Boomeroad, “an exhilarating action-adventure game in which players slide along boomerang rails they create”. All three games are available to play for free via Steam.

2024 hasn’t been the most prolific year for animal-based games. Last year, there were rumours that Nintendo was working on a new entry in the Nintendogs franchise due to a number of patent requests, while the year before saw cat-based adventure game Stray achieve huge popularity.

However a recent update to Stardew Valley gave players the ability to dress up their pets.

