‘The Last Hero of Nostalgaia’ announce trailer is out

Coatsink, which recently published Moonglow Bay, has released an announcement trailer for its new game, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia.

Developed by Over the Moon, the studio which created The Fall, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia received its first trailer today (December 14), showing off some of the game’s story and a little of its gameplay.

The trailer shows off a town plagued by an art style that flickers between different generations of gaming. The characters supposedly meant to be more current generation 3D models face challenges as they flicker between this low poly and pixel art.

While the town does not want heroes, players will become the last hero and hope for Nostalgaia. The twist in this comedy tale is that the hero comes from gaming’s earliest generation, resembling the paddle from Pong.

The website offers further information, calling The Last Hero of Nostalgaia a “satirical action/adventure.”

“Featuring hard but fair combat that fans of the genre will relish, along with full character customization, unique battle armour and engaging narrative mechanics rich in lore, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia’s twisted and wicked tale is prepared to send you headfirst into almost certain death around its every vertex.”

There is currently no concrete release date, but players will be able to enjoy Nostalgaia, the world of video games, when The Last Hero of Nostalgaia comes to Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S next year, 2022.

