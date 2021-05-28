The TV adaptation of The Last Of Us has snapped up an original cast member from the Naughty Dog video game.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Merle Dandridge will reprise her role as Marlene in the HBO show.

Dandridge’s video game credits have also included Half-Life 2 in which she played Alyx Vance, as well as Everyone’s Gone To The Rapture, where she won the BAFTA Games award for best performance.

Advertisement

She provided the voice and motion capture for Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies resistance group, featuring in both The Last Of Us and its sequel last year.

Although Marlene’s face is not based on her own likeness, the actor is also known for many roles on TV including recurring roles in Sons Of Anarchy and The Flight Attendant, another HBO production.

Dandridge will join a cast that includes Game Of Thrones actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the respective starring roles of Joel and Ellie, while Gabriel Luna is attached to play as Tommy, Joel’s younger brother.

The HBO adaptation of The Last Of Us was greenlit last November, and features a script from Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin as well as the game’s director Neil Druckmann.

While the show will be a retelling of the original game, Druckmann has also said the adaptation will “deviate greatly” from the game in parts, especially moving away from hardcore action.

Advertisement

A TV show may not be the only retelling as it was previously reported that The Last Of Us may be getting a PS5 remake.