‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ live concerts announced for 2024

The fifth annual Game Music Festival will feature live concert renditions of the soundtracks of The Last of Us Part 1, The Last of Us Part 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3, and tickets are available now.

The international festival will return to Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London and will be accompanied by an educational programme. Check out the trailer below:

The programme will offer attendees the opportunity to partake in masterclasses and panels as well as the chance to meet industry professionals for their insight into their chosen career.

Firstly, The Sounds Of The Fireflies will begin the festival, featuring the “sombre, melancholic” soundtracks of The Last Of Us Part 1 and Part 2 performed by the Philharmonia Orchestra. Composer Gustavo Santaolalla will also appear on stage alongside the orchestra.

Then, The Symphony of the Realms will be the second concert of the festival, with the soundtrack of Baldur’s Gate 3 recreated by the Philharmonia Orchestra and the Hertfordshire Chorus. Borislav Slavov, the composer of the game’s soundtrack, will be present as a special guest of the Game Music Festival 2024.

“We are excited to present the Game Music Festival in London again.” said Marta and Mateusz Pawlak, founders of Game Music Festival, in a press release.

“The previous editions of GMF clearly show that it is the perfect spot to showcase what our festival is all about – celebrating the art of video game music. Like previous editions, we fully dedicate ourselves and spare no effort to deliver a remarkable musical experience to our audience.”

The Game Music Festival will occur on May 4, 2024, and tickets are available here. For all future updates, fans are advised to follow the event’s Facebook page and subscribe to the newsletter.

