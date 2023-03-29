‘The Last Of Us’ developer teases more games coming to PC

Following the launch of The Last Of Us Part 1 on PC, developer Naughty Dog has teased that it is “already looking forward” to sharing more about its next project.

The Last Of Us Part 1 debuted on PC yesterday (March 28) and in a blog post celebrating the game’s port, Naughty Dog teased that it may not be all that the studio has in store for PC fans.

“So, where will the next Naughty Dog development adventure take us? Rest assured, PlayStation and PC players, we’re already looking forward to sharing more, whether you prefer a DualSense controller or a keyboard and mouse,” shared Naughty Dog.

The studio added that “developing for both platforms empowers us to incorporate lessons learned from either into the overall design of our games”.

The blog suggests that Naughty Dog will develop games to be cross-platform in the future rather than revisiting titles with ports at a later date.

“Sharing our stories and experiences on PS5 as well as PC is something that Naughty Dog has embraced and will continue to support moving forward,” the blog added.

As detailed in the post, bringing The Last Of Us Part 1 to PC required a “large amount of tuning, tweaking, and even re-thinking”.

However, Naughty Dog’s latest port has been met with criticism by fans, who have alleged The Last Of Us Part 1 has been brought to PC with a large number of performance and optimisation issues.

As a result, the game currently holds a “mostly negative” label on Steam, thanks to thousands of negative player reviews.

“I’ve waiting for 10 years to play The Last of Us…and although my PC can run almost any other game, this one is completely unplayable,” one player stated. “I am seriously disappointed.”

Naughty Dog has confirmed that it is “actively investigating” issues with the port.

In other gaming news Company Of Heroes 3 has received its first major patch since launching last month.