A gamer has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a series of covers they played in The Last Of Us Part 2.

The action-adventure game, which was released on PS4 in 2020, sees main characters Ellie and Joel learn to play an acoustic guitar in a bid to bond with each other. One feature allows users to play real notes and songs on Ellie’s instrument.

As Guitar.COM reports, one Last Of Us fan has been racking up millions of views on TikTok by posting in-game covers of tunes by the likes of Metallica and Red Hot Chili Peppers on a profile called “@elliemillersolos“.

Their rendition of RHCP’s 2000 single ‘Californication’ (from the 1999 album of the same name) has registered over 3.3million plays and 311.6k ‘likes’ on the platform at the time of writing.

The player’s take on Metallica’s classic track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ (1992), meanwhile, currently has 2.6million views and 265.4k ‘likes’. Additionally, @elliemillersolos has covered Johnny Cash‘s version of ‘Hurt’, and the Last Of Us original soundtrack.

Followers are continuing to request their favourite songs in the comments section, so you can expect further uploads soon. In the meantime, check out some of the clips below.

In order to play the guitar within The Last Of Us Part 2, users need to swipe the controller’s touch pad and run through a selection of notes using the L1 and R1 buttons – a skill that is likely to have taken @elliemillersolos a while to master.

Back in 2020, Taylor Guitars launched two officially licensed acoustic models to coincide with the release of The Last Of Us Part 2. The 314CE and a GS Mini instruments were both designed alongside the game’s developer, Naughty Dog.

This summer saw The Last Of Us Part 2 reach an impressive milestone of 10million total sales.

In a glowing five-star review of the game, NME wrote: “It’s a vicious thrill ride that is not for the faint of heart, but the gratuitous, guttural depths of its violence do not exist without a cause. The harrowing combat and thick atmosphere make for adrenaline-pumping gameplay.

“Still, the dissonance works to serve a higher moral told with heartbreaking humanity by a cast of sophisticated but charming characters who are all saddled with the consequences of unimaginable tragedy.”

Two new projects in The Last Of Us franchise were discussed at the Summer Game Fest live-stream this year. One was the PS5 remake of the original, which came out in September, with a PC port being in development and arriving at a later date.