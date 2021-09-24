‘The Last Of Us’ gets its own custom guitars, straps, and picks

In a recent PlayStation blog post, Naughty Dog revealed The Last Of Us will be getting its very own line of guitars and guitar equipment.

The blog post, which went up to alert fans that The Last Of Us would be getting an “all-new” content reveal during the annual community day on September 26, announced the two guitars for preorder.

“We’re proud to announce that our iconic The Last of Us Part II Replica Taylor 314ce and The Last of Us Part II GS Mini guitars will be available in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom,” the post reads.

Advertisement

“Music plays a major role in The Last of Us Part II’s story and characters, and we wanted to share that love of music with everyone we possibly can.”

“The Last of Us Part II Replica Taylor 314ce is the ultimate collector’s item, featuring a beautiful rich tobacco sunburst top and a custom moth fretboard inlay.”

“The limited-edition The Last of Us Part II GS Mini guitar features Ellie’s distinctive tattoo in a beautiful black finish and The Last of Us Part II logo displayed on the headstock.”

Alongside the two guitars, which are available to preorder until November 1, musical fans of The Last Of Us will also be able to purchase two variants of guitar straps and picks.

Advertisement

“The rustic, multilayered Taylor Wings Distressed Leather Guitar Strap,” reads the description for the straps, “is embossed with the fern from Ellie’s tattoo.”

“The second black strap with white details is inspired and made to fit The Last of Us Part II GS Mini Guitar. Both will perfectly round out your collection, whether you’re getting back to lessons or want to jam out at home.”

The picks feature two of the iconic moth designs from the game, and come in a Joel-inspired theme, and one that pays homage to Ellie and Abby’s journey.

Alongside the musical releases, Naughty Dog also announced a huge The Last Of Us merch drop that includes clothing, bags, hats, and coats.