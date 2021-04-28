‘The Last of Us’ has a plot outline for Part 3, but is not in development

Naughty Dog vice president and The Last of Us Part II director Neil Druckmann has confirmed that there is a plot outline for a third part.

First reported in IGN, the revelation came on the latest Script Apart podcast episode, which featured both Druckmann and The Last of Us Part 2‘s co-writer and narrative lead Halley Gross.

On the subject of a potential Part 3 to The Last of Us, Druckmann said, “I don’t know how much I want to reveal… [co-writer Halley Gross] and I did write an outline for a story, that we’re not making – but I hope one day can see the light of day – that explores a little bit what happens after this game. We’ll see.”

Advertisement

While a sequel is not in development, he added that there has been “quite a bit” of discussion internally about the possibility for one before pointing out that there’s a lot of work involved in making it a reality.

“We’ve now had two games that I feel speak to something universal as well as telling a very personal story for these characters. With one game, there’s no pattern of what a franchise is,” Druckmann continued. “With two games, now there’s starting to be a pattern – now I feel like there are some structural and thematic themes you’d have to stick to if you’re making a third game.”

It was recently reported that Naughty Dog was leading on a PS5 remake of the original The Last of Us.

Meanwhile, Shaun Escayg the creative director of Marvel’s Avengers recently returned to Naughty Dog, where he previously directed Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.