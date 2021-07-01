‘The Last of Us’ HBO series casts Nico Parker as Joel’s daughter, Sarah

The Last of US HBO series has found its Sarah in Dumbo actor Nico Parker.

As reported by Deadline, Parker will portray Joel’s daughter Sarah Miller in the upcoming adaption of the hugely popular video game series.

Outside of picking up the role of Milly Farrier in the 2019 Dumbo film, Parker appeared in three episodes of The Third Day, a psychological thriller for HBO starring Jude Law in 2020. It’s also worth noting that she is the daughter of actor Thandiwe Newton.

Advertisement

Already, Star Wars actor Pedro Pascal has been cast as Joel with Game of Thrones breakout star Bella Ramsey set to play the role of Ellie. Additionally, Gabriel Luna (best known for Ghost Rider in Marvel‘s Agents of Shield) has been cast as Joel’s brother, Tommy.

Filming on the project is expected to start in August next month, however, no release date has been revealed yet.

The Last of Us is one of the most critically acclaimed video games of all time, with the original shifting more than 17 million copies in sales.

The Last of Us creator Neil Druckman stated that the show would lift dialogue directly from the game but also diverge from some of its storylines. We’ll have to wait and see the finished project to see how true this is.

Meanwhile, an upcoming fan film inspired by The Last Of Us Part II – known as Project Spores – just revealed its first teaser trailer.