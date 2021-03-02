‘The Last Of Us II’ leads the nominations for the BAFTA Game Awards

BAFTA has revealed the nominations for the 2021 Game Awards, which will take place on Tuesday March 25. The Last Of Us Part II leads the nominations.

Naughty Dog’s revenge epic received 13 nominations, which is the highest number of nominations awarded for a game yet. The awards it was nominated for include the EE Game of the Year Award, Artistic Achievement, Technical Achievement, and Game Design.

Sony exclusives have swept the board for nominations, with Ghost Of Tsushima up for 10 awards, closely followed by seven for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, six for Dreams, and four for Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Advertisement

Supergiant Games‘ Hades, one of last year’s most critically acclaimed titles, also received eight nominations including Narrative, Artistic Achievement, Game Design, and Music.

Voting is now open for The EE Game of the Year award, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, The Last Of Us Part II and VALORANT all making the shortlist.

The host of 2021’s Game Awards is Elle Osili-Wood, who took to twitter to break the news, saying: “It’s been an incredible year for gaming, so I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve got in store on March 25 – brush off your best black tie and celebrate!”

This has been such a difficult secret to keep, so I’m thrilled to finally announce it: I’m hosting the @BAFTA Games Awards! It’s been an incredible year for gaming, so I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve got in store on March 25 – brush off your best black tie and celebrate! pic.twitter.com/SWf68M6QN5 — Elle Osili-Wood (@ElleOsiliWood) March 2, 2021

The awards will be streamed on BAFTA’s Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube, and for the first time, Steam. A full list of award categories and nominations is available on the BAFTA website.

The Last Of Us will soon be coming to TV screens in a new adaptation by HBO.

Advertisement

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have been confirmed to take on the roles of Joel and Ellie, respectively.