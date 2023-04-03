‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ developer acknowledges rocky PC launch

Naughty Dog has admitted that fans haven’t experienced the “expected” quality from the studio, following The Last Of Us Part 1 launching on PC with a number of technical issues.

The Last Of Us Part 1 was released on PC last week (March 28), marking the first time that Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic series has launched outside of PlayStation consoles.

However, the PC port was met with thousands of negative reviews upon release, with players reporting issues with lag, visual bugs, and crashes.

On Saturday (April 1), Naughty Dog acknowledged some of the problems that players have been reporting.

“We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected,” said the studio. “Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve.”

A hotfix addressing jittering on mouse-controlled camera movement, some crashes, and more for The Last of Us Part I on PC is slated for Tuesday. A larger patch with additional fixes will be deployed later in the week. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 31, 2023

Naughty Dog added that some fixes are planned to arrive with an update tomorrow (April 4), while a “larger patch” is scheduled for later in the week.

While tomorrow’s patch will fix camera jittering and crashes, Naughty Dog is yet to confirm what the larger patch will address.

We also encourage players to ensure you are using the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics drivers. Our team, and our dedicated partners at Iron Galaxy will continue to investigate and address known issues to deliver the great The Last of Us Part I experience you expect. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 31, 2023

However, the studio has already issued several patches that have targeted the game’s stability and performance.

While The Last Of Us Part 1‘s player-submitted reviews were initially labelled ‘Mostly Negative’ on Steam, it now reads ‘Mixed’ — with nearly half of the game’s reviews now listed as positive.

Some recent positive reviews claim to have experienced minimal issues with the game, though reports of crashing and lengthy loading times for shaders have continued into today (April 3).

Despite The Last Of Us Part 1‘s rocky debut, Naughty Dog has teased that it will be bringing even more games to PC.

“Sharing our stories and experiences on PS5 as well as PC is something that Naughty Dog has embraced and will continue to support moving forward,” the studio said.

There has been a renewed interest in The Last Of Us, following the game being turned into a highly acclaimed and successful TV show of the same name.