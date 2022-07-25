‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ PC port launching “very soon” after PS5

A Naughty Dog developer has said that The Last Of Us Part 1 will come to PC “very soon” after the PS5 release this September.

When The Last Of Us Part 1 was revealed back in June, no PC port release window was given outside of the text “also in development for PC,” but now a developer on the project has indicated that it probably won’t be too long of a wait.

Senior environment texture artist at Naughty Dog, Jonathan Benainous, responded to a fan’s comment about the upcoming remake/remaster on July 23, saying the “PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release.”

Glad to hear you're hyped man! PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release! — Jonathan BENAINOUS (@JonathanBenaino) July 23, 2022

Whilst there’s no actual release window given here, Sony’s ongoing efforts to bring its flagship games and franchises to PC, like Marvel’s Spider-Man and God Of War, suggests that the company wants to capitalise on The Last Of Us Part 1 and get it on PC as soon as possible.

News on the PC release date for the game comes as Naughty Dog showed off an in-depth look at the game following some leaks, with the plethora of accessibility options on offer being praised by fans and industry figures.

“Every single accessibility feature we offer, that’s a barrier removed for someone. We’ve really tried to push the frontier of accessibility in this game” said game director Matthew Gallant.

The Last Of Us Part 1’s rerelease is also set to include new permadeath and speedrun modes, alongside changes to the enemy and buddy AI and more unlockable costumes. The visuals have undergone a complete overhaul, whilst new animations and 3D sound mechanics have been added to heighten the overall quality of the experience.

The Last Of Us Part 1 releases on September 2 for PS5, with the PC port coming some time after.

