‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ PC system requirements confirmed

Naughty Dog has confirmed the minimum and recommended system requirements for The Last Of Us Part 1 on PC.

The system requirements were confirmed through PlayStation.Blog, where four categories of hardware PC specs – minimum, recommended, performance and ultra – were listed.

Regardless of what level you’re looking to run The Last Of Us Part 1 at, Naughty Dog has noted that all players will need 100GB of space on an SSD and an operating system of Windows 10 version 1909 or newer.

You can check below to see how well your PC will be able to run The Last Of Us Part 1.

Minimum system requirements

With the minimum system requirements needed, players can expect to run The Last Of Us Part 1 at 30 frames per second (FPS) and 720p resolution with low graphical settings.

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel Core i7 4770K

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel Core i7 4770K Graphics Card – AMD Radeon 470 (4GB) / Nvidia GeForce 1050 Ti (4GB)

AMD Radeon 470 (4GB) / Nvidia GeForce 1050 Ti (4GB) RAM – 16GB

Recommended system requirements

Running The Last Of Us Part 1 with its recommended system requirements will offer 60 FPS at a resolution of 1080p, while running the game with high graphical settings.

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i7-8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i7-8700 Graphics Card – AMD Radeon RX 5800 or 6600 XT (8GB) / Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 Super or RTX 3060 (8GB)

AMD Radeon RX 5800 or 6600 XT (8GB) / Nvidia Geforce RTX 2070 Super or RTX 3060 (8GB) RAM – 16GB

Performance system requirements

With the below hardware, players will still run The Last Of Us Part 1 with 60 FPS and high graphical settings, but instead at a resolution of 1440p.

CPU – AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i7-9700K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i7-9700K Graphics Card – AMD Radeon RX 6750XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 6750XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti RAM – 32GB

Ultra system requirements

The last set of system requirements for The Last Of Us Part 1 will allow fans to run the game at 60 FPS, 4K resolution, and the game’s maximum preset graphics options.

CPU – AMD Ryzen 9 5900X / Intel Core i5-12600K

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X / Intel Core i5-12600K Graphics Card – AMD RX 7900XT (FSR quality) / Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080

AMD RX 7900XT (FSR quality) / Nvidia Geforce RTX 4080 RAM – 32GB

The Last Of Us Part 1 is set to launch on March 28, and will be the first time that Naughty Dog’s series has appeared outside of PlayStation consoles.

While the remaster was originally planned to launch last Friday (March 3), Naughty Dog pushed it back by several weeks in February.

