‘The Last Of Us Part 1’ takes aim at PC’s performance woes with first patch

The PC version of The Last Of Us Part 1 has received its first patch, which looks to fix some of the technical issues that have been plaguing players since launch.

The Last Of Us Part 1 made its PC debut on Tuesday (March 28). However, it was met with thousands of negative reviews due to a number of performance, stability and quality issues.

At time of writing, the game currently has over 5,600 negative reviews on Steam — an increase of nearly 2000 since NME reported on the game’s issues yesterday (March 29).

Developer Naughty Dog originally said it was “actively investigating” the PC port’s problems, and has since issued a hotfix for The Last Of Us Part 1 that takes aim at some of the game’s stability issues.

As detailed in the patch notes, the game’s first update “primarily focuses on stability and performance improvements,” along with “other smaller improvements”.

“Several” issues related to performance have been fixed, while Naughty Dog clarified that it is still working on “improvements and investigations” based on user feedback the studio has received.

Additionally, The Last Of Us Part 1 will now offer more diagnostic information when it does crash.

Along with the patch, Naughty Dog has also acknowledged a number of commonly-reported errors on its known issues page.

The studio stated it is investigating problems related to long shader time, memory leaks causing performance issues, camera jittering, visual problems and launch failures — all problems that have been highlighted in negative reviews on the game’s Steam page.

“To say this game runs poorly is an understatement,” reads one review. “I’ve [been] waiting for 10 years to play The Last of Us…and although my PC can run almost any other game, this one is completely unplayable. I am seriously disappointed.”

“This is one of the most poorly optimised game I’ve ever played,” added another player.

Though The Last Of Us Part 1‘s PC debut has been received poorly, Naughty Dog shared that it is “already looking forward” to bringing more games to the platform.