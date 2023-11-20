‘The Last Of Us Part 2’ is being remastered, three years after it was first released

After much speculation, Naughty Dog has confirmed that a remastered version of The Last Of Us Part 2 is coming to the PS5.

The original sequel to The Last Of Us was first released in June 2020 for the PS4, while this new, remastered version is due for release January 19, 2024. According to Naughty Dog, The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered will be the “definitive” way to play the game.

As part of the remaster, Naughty Dog have created a new roguelike survival mode called No Return, which will allow players to choose from a variety of characters as they deal with randomised encounters. “Players will chart their own course on each run, choosing between various stealth and combat encounters that will pit you against a range of enemies, with unique twists that can add new, unexpected factors to any given encounter,” said Naughty Dog.

The updated game will also feature a new Guitar Free Play mode, which allows players to toy with a range of unlockable instruments alongside audio FX pedals. Players will be able to use different characters and several in-game locations to further add to the mood and feel of the in-game gig.

In order to give players a glimpse into the creative process of The Last Of Us Part 2, the remastered game will feature a series of previously cut playable sequences and creator commentary, while a newly recorded director’s commentary (featuring director Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross, and actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey) will also be available in all cutscenes.

This comes alongside enhanced graphics, improved loading times, unlockable skins, a retooled photo mode, a speedrun mode and updated accessibility options.

Pre-orders for The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered launch next month, while owners of the PS4 original can upgrade to a digital version of the remastered title for $10 and transfer their save data. However, upgrades for disc copies of the PS4 version are only available if players have a PlayStation 5 console with a disc drive. Owners of PS4 disc copies must also insert them into the PS5 every time they want to download or play the PS5 digital version.

The Last of Us Part II players on PS4 can upgrade to #TLOU2Remastered on PS5 for $10 USD. Learn more about what's new, including the roguelike mode #NoReturn: https://t.co/Oycn20fXWi pic.twitter.com/vMx1bfjPBy — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) November 18, 2023

Earlier this year, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann said the studio might not make a follow-up to The Last Of Us Part 2, despite the success of the HBO television adaptation.

“If we can come up with a compelling story that has this universal message and statement about love – just like the first and second game did – then we will tell that story. If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end.”

Naughty Dog also confirmed that while its The Last Of Us multiplayer game has been delayed, a new single-player experience is in development.

