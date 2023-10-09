‘The Last Of Us Part 2’ may be coming to PlayStation Plus

The Last Of Us Part 2 might become a part of PlayStation Plus‘ Premium collection of titles that are playable for the cost of a monthly subscription.

PlayStation Plus Premium has all of the features of Essential and Extra like a new free PS5 and PS4 game each month, access to online modes in the player’s games, cloud storage, store discounts and more.

However, it also allows subscribers to download and play PS1, PS2 and PSP games and stream PS3 games. Lastly, it offers players the opportunity to test games out with limited time trials and carry their saves over should they purchase the entire game later.

A change to the PS5’s PlayStation Plus display shows The Last Of Us Part 2 in the promotional imagery for the subscription tier, as well as Hogwarts Legacy and Horizon Forbidden West. Check it out below:

Yall grabbing it on plus 👀 pic.twitter.com/bqaCRcqRn3 — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) October 7, 2023

These two are included in Premium and Extra, but at the moment, The Last Of Us Part 2 is not featured in any of the three tiers.

The Last Of Us Part 1 is already available as a trial in Premium, so it’s possible that Sony is attempting to attract more potential fans or convince Part 1 players to purchase Part 2.

Yet, without official word from Sony, it’s not known when the game would launch as part of the subscription service, or if it’s in fact an erroneous oversight.

Last week, it was said that Naughty Dog was hit with layoffs across its art, production and quality assurance teams, with “at least 25 developers” affected. The report alleged that these staff members were not offered severance and that there was “pressure” to not let information about the redundancies reach the media.

