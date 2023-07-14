‘The Last Of Us Part 2’ might be getting a new edition, says composer

Composer Gustavo Santaolalla, who has worked on The Last of Us series as well as the TV show, seemed to suggest that there is a new edition of The Last of Us Part 2 waiting in the wings.

Speaking in an interview with Blender, Santaolalla said that the player will be able to access new interactions with his character cameo in Jackson in Part 2. “In the new edition you can make me play certain themes and well, I can’t tell you anything else,” he replied (via Resetera). Santaolalla’s cameo can be found sitting on a rocking chair with a banjo in the game, however, Ellie doesn’t comment on his presence and she doesn’t start dialogue with the character.

At the time of writing, developer Naughty Dog and parent company Sony Interactive Entertainment have not acknowledged the composer’s claim that there is a new edition of The Last of Us Part 2 on the way.

Part 2 was released on the PlayStation 4 but the game benefitted from a performance focused boost in an update in 2021. While this improved the visuals and the overall experience of playing Part 2, it isn’t a version that makes the most of the PlayStation 5‘s technology.

Fans wondered whether the new edition is a native PS5 overhaul of the game, including upgrades like 3D audio, haptic feedback and the extensive physics system in the Part 1 remake, or if Part 2 is to be released on PC.

That being said, the PC port of Part 1 was not welcomed warmly by players due to severe technical issues. “We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected,” said the studio at the time. “Sharing our stories and experiences on PS5 as well as PC is something that Naughty Dog has embraced and will continue to support moving forward.”

