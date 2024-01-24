‘The Last Of Us Part 2’ nearly had an even darker ending

The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered‘s dev commentary has revealed a completely different ending for the game that could have been.

As noted by Kotaku, narrative lead Halley Gross and game director Neil Druckmann revealed several elements of the game that never came to fruition.

The title would have killed off Lev, a child that Abby finds in her travels, at the same time as his sister, Yara, during the third day in Seattle, which would have led to a darker ending for the game overall.

Advertisement

The original ending for The Last Of Us Part 2 involved Ellie, the main character of the game, killing Abby, who served as a fellow playable character in the title, for killing Joel (Ellie’s father figure) earlier in the game, whereas in the final ending of the game Ellie decided to spare Abby in an attempt to stop the cyclical nature of violence and revenge.

As in the final ending of the game, Ellie would go home to her farm in Jackson and be met by a character that Ellie hasn’t met yet, who would attack her in an attempt to take revenge for Ellie killing their child. This would result in Ellie losing two of her fingers in the fight, something that was changed in the final game to be Abby biting off Ellie’s fingers in a dramatic final struggle.

NME reviewed The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered, with our writer calling the game “depressing, but worth it”.

“The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered tells a difficult, emotional story with phenomenal character development. This remaster doesn’t make any groundbreaking changes, but better technical support and the neat addition of No Return make a decent case for upgrading,” our reviewer wrote.

In other gaming news, The Day Before developer Fntastic has released a statement addressing several talking points around the game and claimed that a “hate campaign” sunk the title.