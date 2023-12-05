‘The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered’ reveals No Return Mode in new trailer

The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered developer Naughty Dog has released a new trailer showing off the game’s new No Return mode.

READ MORE: The 20 best games of 2023

The new mode is a roguelike survival mode that uses wave-based gameplay to test your skills. Your chosen character will be attacked by both Clickers (those infected with the fictional virus that has devastated the world of The Last Of Us) and Scavengers, with the player able to upgrade their weaponry to put up with harder and harder waves of enemies, including the dreaded Rat King mutation from the base game.

Each run will feature a boss encounter that will push players’ knowledge of the game mechanics to the edge.

Advertisement

The trailer reveals that ten different playable characters will be available in the mode, all with different playstyles, traits (various modifiers that a character has), and weaponry. The ten characters include protagonists Ellie and Abby, The Last Of Us Part 1 protagonist Joel and his brother Tommy. They will be joined by Jesse, Lev, Yara, Mel, and Manny, who were all introduced in The Last Of Us Part 2.

Indeed, each run will feature a boss encounter that will push players’ knowledge of the game mechanics to the edge.

Each character will have a selection of skins available taken from throughout the story, with these skins unlocked through completing various criteria.

The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered is due for release on January 19, 2024, and will be available as a £7.92 ($10) digital upgrade for anybody who already owns the original game.

Advertisement

People who don’t own The Last Of Us Part 2 can purchase a full-priced version of the game, with a special edition available which comes with collectible trading cards, enamel pins, a Washington Liberation Front patch, and a steelbook case.

Recently, voice actor Jeffrey Pierce stated that he’s not yet seen a script for The Last Of Us Part 3, and that even if he had been provided with a script he wouldn’t be able to talk about it publicly.

Elsewhere in gaming news, it looks like Grand Theft Auto 6 will be missing PC at launch, similar to Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.