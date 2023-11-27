‘The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered’ shares details on “lost levels”

Sony has shared details about what “lost levels” will feature as part of The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Originally released in June 2020, a remastered version of The Last Of Us Part 2 is set for release on January 19, 2024. As well as updated graphics, improved accessibility options and a new roguelike survival mode called No Return, The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered will feature a trio of “lost levels”.

These “lost levels” will be based on playable sequences previously cut from the game and are now being shared to give players a glimpse into the creative process. New information about them has now been shared via a new product page on PlayStation’s website.

Titled Sewers, Jackson Party and Boar Hunt, the three levels were never featured in the finished game, but “early-development versions” will be shared, allowing players to “delve deeper into this beloved adventure and learn how the original game was created.”

The “lost levels” will also come alongside “hours of new developer commentary” featuring director Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross, and actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey.

Further details about No Return have also been revealed. “Survive as long as you can in each run as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters featuring different foes and memorable locations from throughout The Last of Us Part 2, all culminating in tense boss battles,” reads the description.

“Unique gameplay modifiers can offer new and unexpected challenges as you fight to succeed – and survive – in a host of different encounter types,” it continues. “Play as a variety of characters including never-before-playable characters like Dina, Jesse, Lev, Tommy and more, each with unique traits to offer different playstyles, and unlock skins for them as you progress to use in the mode.”

Owners of the PS4 original can upgrade to a digital version of The Last Of Us Part 2 Remastered for $10 and transfer their save data.

Earlier this year, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann said the studio might not make a follow-up to The Last Of Us Part 2, despite the success of the HBO television adaptation. Naughty Dog also confirmed that while its The Last Of Us multiplayer game has been delayed, a new single-player experience is in development.

In other news, Ubisoft has blamed a “technical error” for a series of “intrusive” in-game adverts that appeared in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.