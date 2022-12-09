‘The Last Of Us Part I’ gets PC release date – watch the new trailer

The Last Of Us Part I has been given a release date for PC – check out a new trailer below.

The action-adventure game, which is a remake of 2013’s The Last Of Us, arrived for PlayStation 5 back in September. It was developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Taking to Twitter today (December 9), PlayStation confirmed that The Last Of Us Part I has been “newly optimised” for PC. The title is scheduled for release on March 3, 2023 – you can pre-purchase on both Epic and Steam now.

Advertisement

PlayStation also shared an official blog post in which it provided further information about the upcoming game and revealed a video trailer – watch below.

“The development of The Last Of Us Part I on PC provided us with an opportunity to open our game in new ways,” said Game Director Matthew Gallant.

“We learned a lot from the development of Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection on PC earlier this year, and we can’t wait to make The Last Of Us Part I at home on the PC as well.”

The Last of Us Part I arrives on PC March 3, 2023. First details on Joel and Ellie’s unforgettable adventure, newly optimized for PC: https://t.co/pV3wx5mWi4 pic.twitter.com/1UBaBE9GDm — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 9, 2022

Those who pre-purchase the title will receive “bonus supplements to upgrade your skillset” and “bonus weapon parts to upgrade your arsenal”.

Advertisement

In a glowing five-star review of the PS5 version, NME wrote: “The Last of Us Part I is a remarkable remake that proves its worth very quickly. It is carefully faithful to the original script but passionately keen to improve the experience where it can, by honing in on the emotional resonance of its most effective scenes while elevating the thrilling brutality of its combat.

“This is one of gaming’s most incredible stories made definitive. Even the greatest sceptic of its legacy may not be able to resist its charming characters, airtight mechanics and thematic nuance. The Last of Us Part I is a beautiful, accessible entry point for newcomers and a victory lap for fans. Don’t miss it!”

In other news, a gamer recently went viral on TikTok after sharing a series of covers they played in The Last Of Us Part 2.