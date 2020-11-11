‘The Last Of Us Part II’ and ‘God Of War’ support DualSense features

Both The Last Of Us Part II and God Of War reportedly support DualSense specific features on the PS5.

Many upcoming PS5 games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Astro’s Playroom have already been confirmed to make use of the new DualSense controller, however, according to testing by GamesRadar, certain PS4 titles will also utilise the controller.

During playtesting of multiple backwards compatible games, the site noted that The Last Of Us Part II and God Of War both took full advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Advertisement

When running The Last Of Us Part II on a PS5, GamesRadar cited how it could feel the tension from the adaptive triggers when using weapons such as the bow. Additionally, it tested the sequence of the game which involved piloting a motorboat and the DualSense is said to feed the feeling of the motor through haptic feedback vibrations.

God Of War, on the other hand, is said to showcase enhanced feedback through the DualSense controller when opening Kratos’ shield or flinging his leviathan axe.

It’s previously been confirmed that the DualSense controller will support backwards compatible titles, however, it remains unclear whether more games will make use of its specific functions.

In NME’s review of the PS5, the DualSense was described as a “game-changing controller”, which makes the console “worth the price of entry alone for its incredible immersive quality.”

Advertisement

The PS5 will release on November 12 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, with a worldwide launch on November 19.