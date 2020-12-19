The Last Of Us Part II and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales have been named as PS4 Game Of The Year and PS5 Game Of The Year respectively on the official PlayStation website.

The awards, which are entirely voted for by fans, typically only hand out a single Game Of The Year Award. However, with this being a cross gen year, Sony opted to offer two awards instead.

There were a host of other categories at the awards, with The Last Of Us Part II taking home the most. Naughty Dog’s zombie game won seven awards in total, including for Narrative, Accessibility, and Graphical Showcase. Naughty Dog also won Best Studio.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales also won Best New Character, for Miles himself. While Miles featured in 2018’s Spider-Man, this was his best outing as the webslinger, and the award technically went to Miles Morales as Spider-Man.

Ghost Of Tsushima’s Jin Sakai came second to Miles for Best New Character, although Ghost Of Tsushima did win Best Art Direction. Other winners included Fall Guys, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Call Of Duty: Warzone, which won Best Independent Game, Best Sports Game, and Best Multiplayer respectively.

The upcoming God Of War game was named as Most Anticipated Title, with Horizon: Forbidden West, Resident Evil Village, and Final Fantasy XVI coming second, third, and fourth.

The Last Of Us Part II also won Game Of The Year at The Game Awards, and again was the most successful game on the night, again winning seven awards in total.