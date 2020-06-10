‘The Last Of Us Part II’ developer issues apology over using an artist’s song

Neil Druckmann, the vice president of Naughty Dog, has issued an apology after the company used artist Lottie Kestner‘s rendition of ‘True Faith’ in its latest trailer for The Last Of Us Part II.

The latest trailer has been under scrutiny this week after the artist claimed that the song (which was originally written by the band New Order) was in fact her own cover made back in 2011.

Kestner originally tweeted the company and Druckmann saying “hey, are you aware that the ‘True Faith’ cover you put in your Last of Us 2 trailer is a replica of my cover that came out 10 years ago?” The tweet has since been deleted.

Druckmann has come forward on Twitter to address the issue and confirmed that the song used is in fact Kestner’s. “Due to an oversight our end, she wasn’t credited as intended,” Druckmann says, before adding that “we [Naughty Dog] are rectifying this ASAP.”

Ellie's rendition of “True Faith” was inspired by Lotte Kestner's haunting cover of the song. Due to an oversight on our end, she wasn't credited as intended. Our deep apologies — we are rectifying this ASAP. We hope that @lottekestner receives the recognition she deserves. — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) June 10, 2020

The new trailer shows protagonist Ellie playing the guitar while singing ‘True Faith’. As the trailer continues the events cut to Ellie on the run from the games notorious infected, showcasing the harsh landscape the game is set to portray.

The game was subject to having heavy spoilers of the game leaked earlier this year, though Druckmann has clarified in an interview with Eurogamer that “the ending is not out there.”

The Last Of Us Part II is out on June 19 for PlayStation 4.