‘The Last Of Us Part II’ gets new in-depth behind-the-scenes series

With just over a month to go until the release of Naughty Dog’s much-anticipated The Last Of Us Part II, the company has announced a new weekly behind-the-scenes series for the game.

Announced via the official PlayStation blog, Inside The Last Of Us Part II will be a weekly series that tackles different aspects of the game leading up to its launch in June. Naughty Dog’s senior communications manager Scott Lowe said that “each video will feature interviews with members of our team as we discuss the design, technology and ideas that have shaped the development of our game over the last six years”.

The first episode of the series, titled “Inside The Story”, takes a closer look at the narrative for The Last Of Us Part II. It features some of the core themes that Naughty Dog is exploring, including a glimpse into Ellie and Joel’s life in Jackson after the events of the original game, and how the development team is broadening the world and cast of characters.

Watch the first episode below:

The following episodes will dive deep into the upcoming title’s gameplay, details and world building. The videos will be released every Wednesday on the official PlayStation YouTube channel over the next three weeks. The Last Of Us Part II is set to be released on June 19 exclusively for PS4.

The Last Of Us Part II received a new story trailer last week, just days after it was confirmed that the game had gone gold and was ready for mass printing and distribution. The story trailer makes it clear that the game will follow Ellie as she fights her way through the infected to seek revenge on the survivors that have wronged her.

In other Sony news, the company recently confirmed in an earnings report that the PlayStation 5 is on track for a 2020 holiday season release, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.