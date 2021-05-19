‘The Last Of Us Part II’ gets performance patch for PS5 with 60FPS option

Naughty Dog has released a performance patch for The Last Of Us Part II.

PS5 owners can download the free patch now, which allows the game to run in 60 frames per second.

Patch 1.08 of The Last Of Us Part II includes three enhancements of the PS4 game for PS5 users: a smoother frame rate, faster loading times, and enhanced resolution.

A Display option will allow players to choose between a Framerate Target of 30FPS or 60FPS, so they can opt for the original framerate if they prefer.

While the patch was only announced today (May 19), Digital Foundry has been able to test it in advance and found the performance to be almost flawless, while the initial load time has been reduced from 91 seconds on PS4 Pro to 43 seconds on PS5.

The same report however clarifies that the game still has the same 1440p resolution as the PS4 Pro version, despite the claim of “enhanced resolution”, with Sony confirming that “this is part of the suite of features PS5 can bring to PS4 titles running under back-compat”.

In a PlayStation blog post, Naughty Dog’s director of communications Arne Meyer wrote: “The team has been digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year and we’re excited about what the future holds.

“This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we’ve got more news to share!”

The Last Of Us Part II is among other PS4 titles to get a performance patch on PS5, including Ratchet & Clank, Ghost Of Tsushima, and Days Gone.

Elsewhere, Saints Row: The Third Remastered is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.