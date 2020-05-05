‘The Last Of Us Part II’ has gone gold, confirms game director

After being delayed indefinitely early last month, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II has finally gone gold, as confirmed and announced by the game’s director, Neil Druckmann.

Druckmann announced the news in a new YouTube video, congratulating and thanking the developing team for its contributions towards “the most ambitious game” the studio has ever made.

With the news, fans can rest easy knowing that the game is on track for its June 19 release. Watch the clip below:

Having gone gold, The Last Of Us Part II is now ready for mass printing and distribution. “That means discs are starting to get pressed, the executable’s being put on the PlayStation Network, and you’re going to have our game in just a few short weeks,” said Druckmann.

Druckmann also indirectly addressed the major spoilers that leaked last week, saying: “No matter what you’ve seen or heard or read, nothing compares to playing this thing from beginning to end. It’s a video game. You’ve gotta play it.”

On May 1, Sony revealed that it had identified the leakers, and that they were in no way related to, or affiliated with Naughty Dog and SIE. Major story elements of the game were reportedly leaked by hackers who exploited a security vulnerability to access Naughty Dog’s servers.

The Last Of Us Part II takes place five years after the events of the first game. Ellie, who is now 19-years-old, will return as the main protagonist whom players will assume control of, as well as Joel, in his mid-50s. The Last Of Us Part II is a PlayStation exclusive.