‘The Last of Us Part II’ joins PlayStation Now lineup in October

Sony has officially announced the latest additions to its PlayStation Now lineup for October, confirming suspicions raised after new games were seen on the streaming service yesterday (October 4).

Following the leaks, where some users of PlayStation Now spotted new games being added to their subscription ahead of any official announcement, Sony has now updated the PlayStation Blog to confirm seven new titles for their service. These will be playable from today, October 5.

The most anticipated of the seven is The Last of Us Part II, which was rated the second best release for PS4 in 2020, only losing out to Persona 5 Royal. The sequel to PS3’s The Last of Us takes place 5 years after the original game, and focuses on survivor Ellie’s story in an evolving post-apocalyptic world.

Also leaked and now confirmed were Desperados III, a story-driven, real-time tactical game set in the Wild West and developed by THQ Nordic, Fallout 76, the poorly received prequel released by Bethesda, and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, a graphically updated version of a PS1 classic.

There are three additional games coming to subscribers which remained a secret during leaks. The first is Amnesia: Collection, which includes a trilogy of titles from the horror series – the original Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Amnesia: Justine.

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition will also come to the service. An action RPG from Bulgarian studio Haemimont Games, the game also saw a DLC expansion based on the band Motörhead, with the band’s songs included in the soundtrack. Victor Vran was already available to PlayStation Now subscribers in Europe, but is releasing worldwide from today. Finally, Sony announced Yet Another Zombie Defense HD, a strategic, top-down, arcade-based shooter.

