‘The Last Of Us Part II’ sells 4 million copies during its opening weekend

In its opening weekend, The Last Of Us Part II sold 4 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive of all-time.

This milestone has beaten the previous records held by past Sony exclusive games. Marvel’s Spider-Man hit 3.3 million sales in its first three days, while God Of War managed to shift 3.1 copies prior to that.

In an official PlayStation blog announcing the news, Neil Druckmann, Vice President of Naughty Dog and Director of The Last of Us Part II shared a statement about the achievement.

“We (Naughty Dog) are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week,” He said.

“We set out to tell a new kind of story, one that deals with difficult themes and would challenge you in unexpected ways. Hearing how the experience has resonated with so many of you and witnessing the type of thoughtful discussions it has sparked has been so incredible.”

Druckmann ended by saying: “The Last of Us Part II was made possible thanks to the efforts of the hundreds of talented and passionate developers here at Naughty Dog. We can imagine no greater honour than seeing that same passion mirrored by the people playing it. Thank you for helping us reach this amazing milestone.”

The Last Of Us Part II recently broke records in the UK gaming chart by becoming the best-selling physical release for a Sony exclusive on the PS4.

Critical reception for The Last Of Us Part II has been high with NME awarding the game 5-stars and describing it as “a purposefully challenging game that spans the entire emotional spectrum, one that will force you to reconsider your preconceived ideas about the beloved original.”