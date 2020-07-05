‘The Last Of Us Part II’ sold more in June than the UK top 10 combined

The Last Of Us Part II was the top-selling game in the UK for June and sold more copies than the remainder of the top 10 combined.

In a report from Gamesindustry.biz Sony ‘s flagship title sat comfortably at the top of gaming charts throughout June and the company dethroned Nintendo as the UK’s biggest games publisher for the month.

Nintendo had been performing strongly up until this point with titles such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Ring Fit Adventure being heavy hitters during the COVID-19 lockdown period. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition was the only other new June title to make the physical release chart sitting at the number 10 position.

It wasn’t just The Last Of Us Part II that performed well for Sony with numerous other first-party titles seeing strong sales including Marvel’s Spider-Man, Days Gone and God Of War. According to the report, “over 29% of all boxed games sold in the UK during June were published by Sony, with the company also generating 37% of the month’s boxed software revenue.”

After leaks for the sequel surfaced earlier this year, many were concerned it would affect the sales for the game. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan revealed at the time that pre-orders for the game were strong and exceeded previous big titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Upon release, The Last Of Us Part II sold over 4 million copies in its opening weekend. President of Naughty Dog and director of the game Neil Druckmann said in a message to fans that “The Last of Us Part II was made possible thanks to the efforts of the hundreds of talented and passionate developers here at Naughty Dog.”

“We can imagine no greater honour than seeing that same passion mirrored by the people playing it. Thank you for helping us reach this amazing milestone.”