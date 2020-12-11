‘The Last Of Us Part II’ takes home the best narrative at The Game Awards

Naughty Dog has taken home the award for best narrative at The Game Awards for its work on The Last Of Us Part II.

Competing against Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Ghost Of Tsushima, Hades and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, the divisive sequel came out on top and was deemed the best narrative game of the year.

In response the award Halley Gross, one of the writers for The Last Of Us Part II, stated it was “such an honour to be nominated with so many incredible games that came out this year” and thanked co-writer and director Neil Druckmann for being “courageous enough to tell such a ballsy story”. Gross finished by thanking the fans with whom the characters resonated with.

See the full acceptance speech below:

Congratulations to The Last Of Us Part II on #TheGameAwards Best Narrative win!! Another one for @NaughtyDog!! 👏👏 #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/DxADemWxfG — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

The Last Of Us Part II has been sweeping awards at The Game Awards, with categories such as Best Audio. The most notable win was actor Laura Bailey for her performance as the controversial Abby, who delivered an emotional acceptance speech thanking fans for recognising her work within the game.

Many other categories hold the game within its nominees, including Best Game Direction and Game Of The Year. The latter sees the title going up against Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Ghost Of Tsushima, Hades and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In a glowing five-star review earlier this year, NME’s Jordan Oloman described the game as “a challenging, magnificent coda to one of gaming’s most beloved stories”.

Druckmann has also recently been promoted within Naughty Dog and will now operate as the company’s co-president, moving on from being vice president over the past three years.