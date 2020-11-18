‘The Last Of Us Part II’ takes lead of The Game Awards nominations

The full list of nominees for The Game Awards has been announced, with games such as The Last Of Us Part II and Ghost Of Tsushima leading in pack.

Numerous heavy hitting titles of 2020 have been nominated across a variety of categories and were carefully selected by a global jury of more than 95 media publications and influencer outlets.

The highest award is the Game of the Year category which sees Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost Of Tsushima, Hades, and The Last Of Us Part II all up for nomination.

The Last Of Us Part II is signalling to be one of the biggest winners of the night with ten nominations, including Innovation in Accessibility and Best Performance for both Ashley Johnson (the voice of Ellie), and Laura Bailey (the voice of Abby). Other PlayStation exclusives such as Ghost Of Tsushima are also up for six awards, such as Best Narrative and Best Action/Adventure Game.

The full list of nominations can be seen in the Twitter thread below:

Ok here are all your nominees for #TheGameAwards in one tweetstorm…. Ready? PRESS START pic.twitter.com/oFUoD54mdb — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 18, 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment is proving to be the most nominated publisher with 22 nominations across its wide portfolio of titles. The achievement has only been beaten by Nintendo, which received 23 nominations in 2017 – the same year games such as The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and Super Mario Odyssey released.

Nominations are now open for The Game Awards for gaming fans to cast their vote. Fans can visit here to begin voting for their favourite games.

The event itself has previously been said to be streaming from three cities – London, Los Angeles and Tokyo – and will be the first time the event will operate without an audience, turning into a fully online event.