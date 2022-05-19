‘The Last Of Us’ remake on PS5 reportedly releasing this year

The long-rumoured PS5 remake of The Last Of Us could be releasing at the end of this year, according to a journalist.

The game, which was reported on as being developed by Naughty Dog in April of last year, currently has no official announcement tied to it, but multiple reports have since suggested it is in fact in the works.

Yesterday (May 18) journalist Jeff Grubb appeared on the Kinda Funny Gamescast and provided an update on what he’s been hearing from his sources.

“I keep hearing that’s coming out this year,” said Grubb. “The Last Of Us remake [is] this holiday. I’m pretty confident about that too.”

The original The Last Of Us released on the PS3 in 2013, with the 2020 sequel updating much of the game’s mechanics, visuals, and ideas. Grubb then mentioned the impact the sequel may have on the remake’s supposed development.

“You’ve got to keep in mind that The Last Of Us: Part 2 came out a while ago, and there’s people at that studio who were looking around for something to do. It’s a pretty efficient and well-oiled machine over there at Naughty Dog, and they don’t have to do too much because that’s the whole point – it’s a game they can update really quickly.”

Despite these claims, there’s currently no official word on this remake from Sony or Naughty Dog, but the latter’s boss did confirm the developer is currently working on multiple projects. Co-president Neil Druckmann said: “We’re dying to share with you the multiple game projects we have in the works at Naughty Dog.”

