‘The Last Of Us’ star claims work on ‘Part 3’ has not started

Tommy Miller’s voice actor in The Last Of Us has revealed that he hasn’t yet received a script for the rumored third entry in the post-apocalyptic series.

In a new interview with Dexerto, Jeffrey Pierce was asked whether he’s started work on a new The Last Of Us game.

“At this point, it’s not something that has begun in any fashion, at least, not that I know of, and I would hate to set myself up to have expectations about what it would be and then have it be something completely different,” he said.

Pierce still has hope that whenever he’s handed a script, “it’s going to be perfect because that’s the way it’s been up until now”. However, he also admitted that even if he was given a script, he wouldn’t be able to tell anybody.

“When that happens and I’m asked about The Last Of Us Part 3, I have to say I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

In January of this year, Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog, told Buzzfeed that the studio may not even make a third game in the series, with Sony happy to allow the studio to make its own decisions.

“They have supported us every step of the way to follow our passions — meaning that just because something is successful, people think there’s all this pressure and we have to make a sequel. That’s not the case.”

A newly remastered version of The Last Of Us Part 2 is due to launch in January 2024, bringing with it a selection of lost levels and a new game mode that allows you to play as never-before playable characters, among various visual and technical upgrades.

