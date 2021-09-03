‘The Last Worker’ reveals impressive voice cast

It’s been revealed that Jason Isaacs, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Clare-Hope Ashitey and David Hewlett will all be voicing characters in immersive narrative game The Last Worker.

According to a press release: “The Last Worker is a first-person narrative adventure centred around our struggle in an increasingly automated world.”

“Combining a hand-crafted art style with uniquely immersive gameplay mechanics in an epic setting, The Last Worker delivers an emotional, thought provoking and comedic story packaged with rich characters performed by an all-star cast.” Check out the announcement video below.

According to creator Jörg Tittel: “Every member of the cast brings their respective characters to life in ways that go beyond what we ever could have hoped or imagined.”

“The Last Worker felt entirely unlike every game I’ve played or been a part of,” said Isaacs. “The characters were human and complicated and funny, the story was poignant and personal and, yes, the game-playing was addictive and fun. All round it felt fresh, creative and original.”

The game is currently playable at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. It is the only video game in the festival and is competing for a Golden Lion award in the VR Expanded category.

Leo Zullo, Managing Director of Wired Productions, explained that “The Last Worker being the only video game up for an award at the 78th Venice International Film Festival is a testament to how unique an experience it already is for VR and traditional gaming platforms.”

The Last Worker will be released in 2022 on Oculus Quest 2 / Quest, Steam VR, Steam, Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

