The latest ‘Sims 4’ Kit DLC are perfect for grunge and book lovers

EA has unveiled two brand-new DLC (downloadable content) for The Sims 4, the Grunge Revival and Book Nook Kits.

The Grunge Revival Kit is exactly what The Sims 4 players would expect from the name, as it features a variety of grunge-inspired styles, including worn textures, layered options, and bold accessories.

The Kit is straight from the 90s, allowing players to create comfortable and stylish alternative looks. “Whether it’s rocking an old band tee or a baggy hoodie and faded jeans from the thrift store, these slouchy silhouettes are now yours to make new with styles for every frame,” the blog post reads.

For players who are in love with books and creating cozy at-home libraries in The Sims 4, the Book Nook Kit is perfect. This DLC features an array of themed furniture and decorations that can be displayed any way players want.

“Create the perfect spot to curl up surrounded by shelves filled with literary treasures after a long day or enjoy on a sunny afternoon,” the post adds.

From new shelving units, stackable bookshelves, and comfy sofas, Simmers will have plenty of new ideas for building their own book nook. There’s also new window seating that can be placed anywhere players want in their home.

The Sims 4 Grunge Revival and Book Nook Kits are both set to release on June 1 for all available platforms, including PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. As usual, these Kits will cost £4.99 ($4.99 USD).

