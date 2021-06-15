‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’ launches on Switch in 2022

Nintendo has premiered a new trailer for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The new trailer closed out Nintendo’s E3 presentation, spotlighting that Link will be taking to the skies once more as the Hylian is seen plummeting through the air. This new setting explains the company’s decision to remaster The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, as it looks to be taking influence from the main area of Skyloft and its surroundings.

New Sheikah powers were shown off in the video too, such as one that looks to play with time and another that expands upon the Stasis ability in the original.

Just like the original teaser, Hyrule Castle is seen elevating into the sky, while we also get a glimpse of Princess Zelda falling into the darkness. That said, if you look closely at the footage, there seems to be a longer haired playable character alongside Link. Could this be Princess Zelda?

The new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel can be seen below:

“Two years have passed since we first announced this game and we’ve been unable to share anything with you in that time,” said The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma.

“However, development has been steadily progressing. For today we’ve prepared some new footage to show a bit more of the game.”

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is scheduled to launch in 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo also revealed a Game and Watch that will play classic Zelda titles, as well as another glimpse at Skyward Sword remastered. The latter of which will launch next month.

Aside from this, Nintendo also revealed Metroid Dread – the first new 2D Metroid game in 19 years.