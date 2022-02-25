‘The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask’ is out now on Nintendo Switch

The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is the latest classic Nintendo title to come to the Switch’s online library and is available to play from today (February 25).

Announced last month, Majora’s Mask joins the likes of Banjo Kazooie, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64 and The Legend Of Zelda: The Ocarina Of Time as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service.

Originally released in 2000, Majora’s Mask was a direct sequel to Ocarina Of Time and is regarded as the least conventional game in the series. In Majora’s Mask, players have just three days to stop the moon falling upon the world of Termina, and many of the game’s mechanics involve bending time to do more within those three days.

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launched on October 26, offering access to a library of games from the Nintendo 64 alongside a Sega Mega Drive library including games like Sonic 2, Streets of Rage 2, and Phantasy Star 4. Since its launch, a new title has been added every month

Pricing for one year of membership begins at £34.99/ €39.99. Alternatively, a family pack is available for £59.99 / €69.99 and works across eight separate Nintendo accounts.

Alongside the release of Majora’s Mask, Nintendo has also fixed a glitch that’s long plaqued Ocarina Of Time.

Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, many players have been making note of the poor emulation quality of Nintendo 64 games, with Nintendo gradually adding updates that improve performance. And earlier today, videos and images from Twitter show that the lack of fog in Ocarina Of Time’s Water Temple appears to be fixed.

Advertisement

In other news, a non-profit video game preservation organisation has openly criticised Nintendo’s approach to its own legacy titles following the announcement that the company would be closing the 3DS and Wii U virtual shops.

“As a paying member of the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), Nintendo actively funds lobbying that prevents even libraries from being able to provide legal access to these games,” said The Video Game History Foundation.

“Not providing commercial access is understandable,” continued the charity in its statement, “but preventing institutional work to preserve these titles on top of that is actively destructive to video game history.