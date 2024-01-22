‘The Legend Of Zelda’ may be getting its own Lego set this year

A new Lego set based on The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time‘s Deku Tree may be released later this year, according to known Lego leakers.

According to known leakers ‘Brickmerge’ and ‘1414falconfan‘ on Instagram, The Great Deku Tree Lego set could be released in September 2024 and consists of 2,500 pieces. This would be the first set based on The Legend Of Zelda franchise and would come off the back of several collaborations with Nintendo for both Animal Crossing and Mario.

Rumor: Could this Zelda lego set be coming soon? pic.twitter.com/2Kea6I6FTT — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) February 3, 2023

Last year a potential leaked image of the Lego Deku Tree appeared online, supposedly coming from an internal survey that featured other allegedly in-production sets such as a Rivendell set from Lord Of The Rings, which was later confirmed as being real, leading to speculation that the Lego Deku Tree could also be real.

Lego later started copyright striking any YouTube video that reported on the leaks, further leading credence to the suspicion that the leak was legit and that a set based on The Legend Of Zelda was coming sooner rather than later.

The latest game in The Legend Of Zelda franchise, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, launched last year and was nominated for several awards, including Game Of The Year at The Game Awards. NME reviewed the title, with our writer calling it a “surprisingly safe sequel”.

“Tears Of The Kingdom plays it safe, which is a shame for the follow-up to the least safe Zelda in decades. Still, it’s hard to complain too much about getting more of one of the all-time greats, and there are enough tweaks to make it feel worth playing all over again,” our reviewer wrote.

