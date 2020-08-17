‘The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword’ could be ported to Nintendo Switch

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword may finally be getting a re-release, according to a listing of a Nintendo Switch port listing of the game on Amazon.

The listing on Amazon UK breathes new life into the long-standing rumour that the Wii exclusive game will be ported to the Nintendo Switch, with pre-orders available for £70. Nintendo has not officially announced a Nintendo Switch port pf The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword.

The listing currently includes a release date of January 1, 2030 as a placeholder. The page notes: “This item has not yet been released. You may pre-order it now and we will deliver it to you when it arrives.”

Advertisement

Check out the trailer for the Wii version of Skyward Sword below.

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword was first released in November 2011 on the Nintendo Wii, and was heavily reliant on the Wii Motion Plus peripheral for sword combat and puzzles. It is likely that a Nintendo Switch port of the game would require significant changes to its gameplay for handheld mode.

In other Legend Of Zelda news, the highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s smash hit, Breath Of The Wild, is currently in development but facing slight issues due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of the franchise were given a first look at the upcoming game in 2019 during E3. Little news has been shared surrounding its development since. The Breath Of The Wild sequel has not received a release date.

Advertisement

In other Nintendo Switch news, a new Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time leak has revealed that the upcoming game will be released on Nintendo Switch, despite a port not being officially announced. A source code for a Nintendo Switch version of the game was found under the official game website’s platform listings.