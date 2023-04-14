‘The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ casts ‘Critical Role’ star Matthew Mercer as Ganondorf

Voice actor and Critical Role dungeon master Matthew Mercer has confirmed that he will be voicing Ganondorf in The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom.

Shortly after Nintendo shared its third and final trailer for Tears Of The Kingdom, Mercer revealed that the company had given him the go-ahead to confirm his role in voicing series villain Ganondorf.

“I can finally announce my absolute pleasure to be voicing Ganondorf in The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom,” shared Mercer. “An immense honour that I have thrown myself into doing justice.”

“I have been an immense Legend of Zelda fan since I was a child, and Ganondorf has been one of my favorite antagonists,” added the voice actor, along with a photo of him playing the villain in his There Will Be Brawl web series.

I have been an immense Legend of Zelda fan since I was a child, and Ganondorf has been one of my favorite antagonists… to the point where I portrayed this green-skinned menace for my webseries over a decade ago! pic.twitter.com/FKqOTwg2hW — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) April 14, 2023

“Many of you know the weight of expectation on my shoulders for this, and I hope to do you proud,” continued Mercer. “A huge thank you to [Nintendo] and the entire Tears Of The Kingdom team for entrusting me with such a badass.”

Fans were first given a taste of Mercer’s performance in February, as the second Tears Of The Kingdom trailer featured his then-uncredited voice ordering servants to “leave no survivors” in Hyrule.

A trailer shared yesterday (April 13) revealed even more of Mercer’s character, with several of the actor’s lines – and a first look at Ganondorf – revealing he has been resurrected since the events of Breath Of The Wild.

Mercer is a prolific voice actor in the gaming world. Before lending his voice to Ganondorf, Mercer has starred in the likes of Resident Evil 6, Persona 5, Kingdom Hearts 3, Marvel’s Midnight Suns and Overwatch.

The actor also plays the role of Dungeon Master in Critical Role, an ongoing web series that follows a Dungeons & Dragons campaign with other voice actors.

