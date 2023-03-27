‘The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ is getting a Direct this week

Nintendo has announced that it will be showcasing ten minutes of gameplay from its upcoming action game The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom tomorrow (March 28).

In a tweet posted today (March 27), Nintendo revealed that The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma will host 10 minutes of gameplay from the series’ next game, Tears Of The Kingdom.

The gameplay will be streamed at 3pm BST / 7am PT through Nintendo’s YouTube channel, which you can find here.

Tears Of The Kingdom is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch on May 12, and was last showcased during a Nintendo Direct in February.

Join The Legend of #Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, for roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom on 3/28 at 7:00 a.m. PT on our YouTube channel. ▶️ https://t.co/uMUCfVjFQL pic.twitter.com/y49N4jRUTz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 27, 2023

In the last trailer, Nintendo revealed that protagonist Link would be able to control a number of vehicles to navigate Hyrule via land and sky.

The trailer also previewed a number of new items and abilities for Link, such as homing arrows, the ability to skate along rails with shields, and more Sheikah Slate powers.

It also confirmed the return of Zelda‘s scariest enemies — the ReDeads, which debuted in Ocarina Of Time as zombies with the ability to paralyse Link. Long-time Zelda players may also have recognised Gleeok, a multi-headed dragon that has been absent from the series for 16 years.

However, Zelda fans should beware of spoilers that are currently circulating for Tears Of The Kingdom. Shortly after the last trailer was revealed, the game’s art book – meant to launch with collector’s editions in May – appeared to have shipped early.

As a result, some fans have taken to the internet to share sneak peeks of Hyrule.

