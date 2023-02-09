‘The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’: New trailer reveals villain and shows fresh gameplay footage

The latest trailer for The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has revealed the game’s antagonist and fresh gameplay footage that shows off Link’s enhanced Rune skills.

Aired at yesterday’s (February 8) Nintendo Direct, the two-minute footage opens with a Ganondorf-like figure commanding his army of monster “servants” to “eliminate this kingdom and her allies and “leave no survivors”.

It’s not known at this stage is the game’s villain is indeed an iteration of the Ganondorf of the The Legend Of Zelda franchise or an entirely new baddie.

Elsewhere in the footage, hero Link is seen exploring islands of a land that are floating in the sky – something that features prominently in The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword – and using what appears to be upgraded Rune skills. In one moment he’s seen piloting via Magnesis vehicles not only over ground but also in the sky.

An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of #Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Watch the latest trailer to see what Link’s latest quest has in store, and the evil that awaits him… pic.twitter.com/b4p7auKMpQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

New inventory items include homing arrows and new rock-slinging weapons. At one point we see a glimpse of shield-grinding on mining rails.

The trailer closes with Princess Zelda calling out, “Please, lend him your power!”, which suggests that she rallies other allies to help Link defeat the evil forces. That, or Link must relinquish his own power in an odd but somehow smartly strategic move.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, which is the sequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of The Wild, is released on May 12 and is available to pre-order.

In others news, Nintendo is reportedly set to increase the number of Switch consoles it makes this year ahead of Tears Of The Kingdom, which is one of its biggest launches of 2023.