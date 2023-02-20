‘The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ spoilers begin to circulate online

Spoilers from The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom are being shared online ahead of its official release on May 12, 2023.

Details around the anticipated sequel to Breath Of The Wild – which launched with the Nintendo Switch back in 2017 – still remain largely under wraps, though trailers have offered a sense of what to expect.

A trailer released earlier this month revealed fresh gameplay footage that shows off Link’s enhanced Rune skills.

Advertisement

It also confirmed return of Zelda enemy ReDead, the shrieking zombies that paralyse and bite Link if he gets too close.

However, spoilers have been posted online after people have gotten ahold of the art book that comes in the collector’s edition, according to IGN.

As the game website reports, there are elements that will be welcome surprises to fans if they can avoid spoilers until the official release.

While 2020’s Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity expanded on the Breath Of The Wild storyline, the plot details of Tears Of The Kingdom still remain vague.

As for what we do know about the game via official footage, long-time fans of the series also spotted what appears to be Gleeok (via GamesRadar), a multi-headed dragon that last appeared in 2007’s The Phantom Hourglass.

Advertisement

When the latest trailer debuted during the Nintendo Direct showcase (February 8), the gaming giant also announced that several older Zelda games would be released on the Nintendo Switch Online service in the form of Game Boy, Game Boy Colour and Game Boy Advanced games.

Elsewhere, Nintendo is reportedly set to increase the number of Switch consoles it makes this year ahead of Tears Of The Kingdom, which is one of its biggest launches of 2023.