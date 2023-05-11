‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ will feature dungeons

Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will have “huge” dungeons that are different than Breath of the Wild‘s.

In a recent Ask the Developer interview for Nintendo, game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi shared some insight on whether the sequel will feature dungeons.

Fujibayashi confirmed that Tears of the Kingdom‘s dungeons will be much different than the ones in Breath of the Wild saying, “They’ve changed from the previous game. For example, there is a dungeon that connects directly from Hyrule’s surface. If you dive from the sky straight into the dungeon, you’ll trigger an event. We think this will be a new experience that wasn’t possible in the previous game.”

Technical director Takuhiro Dohta elaborated and said that the dungeons are “unique to their respective environments, so so we think you’ll be able to enjoy the wide variety of regional characteristics.”

The lack of unique dungeons in Breath of the Wild was a big topic of conversation when the game was released back in 2017, and many fans have expressed their desire to see the sequel return to its roots by having themed dungeons that are as challenging as the classics.

“Making a ‘wide variety’ was pretty challenging,” explained art director Satoru Takizawa. “The four Divine Beasts [which were featured in Breath of the Wild] were the dungeons in the last game, and they shared similar designs.

“This time, the dungeons are huge and each carry their own regional look and feel, just like traditional The Legend of Zelda games. We think they will provide a satisfying challenge for players. They were certainly a challenge to develop!”

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch on May 12. Preloading is now available.

