The Life is Strange: True Colors soundtrack is now available to stream

Square Enix has announced that the soundtrack of Life is Strange: True Colors is now available to stream on Spotify.

The soundtrack is composed and performed by award-winning indie pop group, Angus & Julia Stone. The album simply titled Life is Strange features 12 new songs, led by the track Love Song which features prominently in the new game.

The Australian group has told of how it was inspired by the game to make an album “dedicated to the complexity of love between siblings, families and communities – themes that players will also experience in-game”.

In the game, players control Alex Chen, a young woman negotiating early adulthood in the mountain town of Haven Springs, as she attempts to reconnect with her long-lost brother and try to become part of a close-knit community again.

Alongside relatively normal times, she also has to struggle with having the psychic power of Empathy, a supernatural ability that allows her to experience, absorb and influence the strong emotions of those around her. The action is depicted by blazing, coloured auras around the person.

When her brother dies tragically in a suspicious accident, Alex has to embrace her cursed powers to find out the truth about his death.

The Life is Strange: True Colors soundtrack is now available on Spotify. It’s also possible to listen to When Was That by Angus & Julia Stone on YouTube. The game also features original tracks from mxmtoon and Novo Amor as well as licensed tracks from Gabrielle Aplin, Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, and more.

Life is Strange: True Colors will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 10th. The game was recently delayed for Nintendo Switch.