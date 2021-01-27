‘The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum’ has been delayed to 2022

The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum has been pushed back and is now expected to launch in 2022 instead of this year.

Daedalic Entertainment confirmed the news in a press release, although it did not state any specific reasons for the delay. In addition, the company also announced a co-publishing and distribution agreement with French publisher Nacon, formerly known as Bigben Interactive SA.

Daedalic said that the new partnership will “ensure that the game [meets] the expectations of fans of The Lord Of The Rings and fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles.” Additionally, the release date listed on the game’s Steam page now simply states: “Lurking until the time is right.”

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a stealth-driven adventure that focuses on the Stoor Hobbit as he works to retrieve the One Ring. Players will have to contend with Gollum’s split personality as Smeagol occasionally surfaces, opening up two different play styles. Gollum is a violent, vicious attacker, while Smeagol retains some of the reasoning his old self relied on.

The game spans Gollum’s time spent as a slave below the Dark Tower all the way through his residence in Mirkwood with the Elves. There will be several branching narrative paths players can explore as well as various ways to approach different situations. Gollum can dispatch enemies according to whether he’s his own vicious self or currently reverted to Smeagol.

The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum was originally scheduled for release sometime this year. Back in January 2020, the studio had confirmed that the action-adventure game would be out sometime in 2021 during an interview with Edge.

When the game does arrive, it will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.