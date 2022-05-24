‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’ launches on PC and consoles in September

Daedalic Entertainment has announced that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on September 1.

The developer shared the release date today (May 24), announcing the game’s platforms while also confirming that players can see a Nintendo Switch release in the future.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action-adventure game where the player takes the role of the iconic titular character as he escapes the land of Mordor after he was caught and tortured by the series villain, Sauron.

Gollum's quest for his precious will begin on September 1, 2022! Coming on PC & consoles and at a later date on Nintendo Switch.#GollumGame💍 pic.twitter.com/52IL0kp0oH — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) May 24, 2022

Advertisement

As a prequel to the film trilogy, players will discover how Gollum (also known as Sméagol) escaped the dark lord and travelled south of Middle Earth in a stealth-oriented third-person adventure. Gollum is not a fighter, so players will need to use the character’s stealth, agility, and cunning abilities to survive and overcome the challenges that lie ahead.

Decisions made by the player will also influence his personality as he battles between the two sides embodied by Gollum and Sméagol, and it’s up to the player to “decide whether the darker side of Gollum takes over or if there is a spark of reason left in what once was Sméagol.”

Although pre-orders have yet to be revealed, the game can currently be wishlisted on Steam.

In NME’s preview, Andy Brown said, “The preview has also managed to instil a lot of confidence in Daedelic Entertainment’s vision – a neat, bonus slice of The Lord Of The Rings for fans. There’s clearly a fantastic story here, and one that should have no problem reeling in The Lord Of The Rings fans: it’s just a matter of making it compelling enough to play along to.”

In other news, Babylon’s Fall season two will be extended as Square Enix re-evaluates the game’s roadmap.