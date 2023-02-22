‘The Lords Of The Fallen’ and ‘Elden Ring’ may share some accidental similarities

Developers of the upcoming The Lords Of The Fallen have revealed they accidentally used several ideas from Elden Ring, despite never playing the game.

The Lords Of The Fallen is a reboot of 2014 action role-playing game Lords Of The Fallen and has been developed by CI Games studio Hexworks, who worked on the original.

Announced last year, The Lords Of The Fallen is a soulslike dark fantasy game with a core feature being the split between the realm of the living and the dead. The RPG is due for release at some point in 2023 and fans are already making comparisons to FromSoftware’s Elden Ring.

“There is some pressure, as you can imagine,” Hexworks creative director Cezar Virtosu said in an interview with Edge Magazine [via GamesRadar]. “People have asked, ‘Do you guys have horse combat? Do you have an open world?’”

CI Games has also realised some similarities between the two titles, even though development on The Lords Of The Fallen started long before Elden Ring was released. Virtosu admitted the studio “braced for impact” as FromSoftware started revealing details about its revolutionary soulslike.

“Our breakthrough weapon, the flail, was showcased in the Elden Ring trailer, and that killed us inside,” Virtosu continued. “And we saw that one of our bosses was nearly identical to Malenia.”

Speaking about FromSoftware’s impact on the studio, Virtosu called game director Hidetaka Miyazaki “our daddy and granddaddy.”

“Without him, we wouldn’t have any jobs,” he added.

The Lords of the Fallen executive producer Saul Gascon went on to say that Hexworks’ ambitions include wanting “the studio to become a reference in the genre.”

“We want to be the second reference [after FromSoftware], because right now there is no clear second reference [in the soulslike genre].”

The Lords Of The Fallen is due for release later this year. A Steam description of the game reads: “The Lords of the Fallen introduces an all-new, epic RPG adventure in a vast, interconnected world more than five times larger than the original game.

In other news, Blumhouse, the production company behind horrors such M3GAN, Get Out, The Purge and Insidious, is moving into the gaming business.