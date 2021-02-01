‘The Medium’ turns a profit less than a week after release

Bloober Team’s recently released psychological horror game The Medium has reportedly already turned a profit for the company.

The studio told Polish publication Money.pl (via Gamespot) that it has sold enough copies of the game to recoup costs for both development and promotion. “Sales of the game The Medium have reached a level that covered the costs of production and marketing of the game,” Bloober Team said, although no further details were revealed.

The Medium launched on January 28 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC, and was also made available for free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on launch day for both platforms. It is currently unclear how Game Pass factored into the game’s sales figures.

The Medium follows the adventures of Marianne, a medium who is able to travel between the real world and the spirit world, solving mysteries and putting wandering spirits at ease along the way.

The game received a three-star review from NME’s Tom Regan, who praised the game for its technical ability in showing off both the spirit and real world simultaneously through split screen, and overall impressive graphics. However, he also noted that the game is “disappointingly light on real scares” and that its repetitive puzzle system grows old quickly.

In other news, IO Interactive’s newly released Hitman 3 has also turned a profit for developer IO Interactive, just a week after release. “We have recouped the total project costs in less than a week,” revealed the studio’s CEO Hakan Abrak late last week.